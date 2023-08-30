Failing to report abuse can lead to dangerous cycle, child advocates warn

In Texas, teachers are required to report cases of child abuse within 48 hours.

However, Prosper Independent School District Police Department is investigating two, now former, coaches for failing to tell officers about sexual assaults.

According to the affidavit, Prosper High School head softball coach Renna Bersosa told school police she was not aware she had to report the abuse. Days before, the documents said, an athlete and their parent met with Bersosa and assistant coach Kasie Ostrom. The athlete told her coaches that several teammates had confided in her about abuse they experienced over the summer.

“There were three athletes who have reported to this student that they were sexually abused and raped by another player on the team,” the documents said. "This student advised Renna Bersosa told her the suspect in the sexual assaults is a good player and they don't want to lose her," according to the affidavit.

Bersosa and Ostrom were arrested and charged for failing to tell police about the child abuse.

While agencies involved in the investigation cannot comment on the case as it deals with minors, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County warned the community about the dangerous cycle that can come from failing to report abuse.

“We tell our children that adults are safe to tell when something bad has happened,” Powers said. “When they don’t listen or doesn't appropriately respond to that, that can have a devastating effect on a child. It can mean they never tell anybody again. That can mean other children are going to be abused.”

According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, more than 4,000 reports of child abuse or neglect are made. However, many others likely go unreported, especially if the person in question is also a child.

“Peer-on-peer abuse is grossly underreported just because of the dynamics of that,” Powers said. “And so, we know of a very small percentage of that.”

Frequent open communication between caregivers and children, Powers said, can help children feel confident to speak out. So that they know "you're a safe person to talk to if something's happening to them,” Powers said.

Experts advise parents and caregivers to look for signs of changes in behavior.

"Are their sleeping patterns changing? Are their eating patterns changing? Are they angry? Is something going on? Mom and dad's or caregivers know their kids the best," Powers said.

If an adult in Texas has cause to believe that a child is being abused or may be abused, a report to Child Protective Services or law enforcement must be made within 48 hours.

"At the Children's Advocacy Center, we partner with law Enforcement and Child Protective Services," Powers said. "We bring the professionals together to respond to allegations of child abuse. We're going to provide a child-friendly environment where the professionals are here so the child can come to one place to tell their story."

At the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, children and families victimized by child abuse have access to services including forensic interviews, therapy, as well as advocacy and support services.

"We're going to make sure that their confidentiality is protected, but mostly their dignity is protected during the process," Powers said. "The healing piece of this is important to stop that cycle of child abuse, but most importantly, to help a child heal. The trauma of child abuse can carry on throughout someone's life if we don't have some type of intervention."

All services at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County are offered to clients at no cost and for as long as help is needed.