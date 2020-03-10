Failed Smash-and-Grab Leaves Convenience Store Window Smashed in Dallas

A convenience store in the Pleasant Grove area of Southeast Dallas is damaged after an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at the 7-Eleven store at 10100 Bruton Road at 4:05 a.m.

Police said several suspects smashed the front window of the convenience store and tried to take the ATM.

The suspects attempted to rip the ATM from the floor and pull it out of the store with a chain attached to pickup truck, police say.

According to police, the suspects were unsuccessful and they had to leave it behind as they fled the scene.