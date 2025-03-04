Extreme wildfire danger increases across Texas, fire crews prepare

On Monday Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is activating additional resources and crews in anticipation of an increased risk for fire danger. The forecast is calling for high winds and low humidity, a perfect combination to give life to a fire.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the dry conditions into the weekend will increase the risk of wildfires.

"That means any spark that's created has the potential to spread very quickly," said Heather Gonzales, with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Along the highways across DFW are reminders about the extreme wildfire danger across the state.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said 90% of wildfires are due to people and are preventable. They're asking people to delay using an open flame to burn debris or brush. They also suggest extra care while using equipment and vehicles that can cause a spark.

In Granbury, the volunteer fire department spent the day getting ready.

“For us locally we’re making sure we’re doing our good social media posting, keeping people aware, taking care of trucks ourselves," said Chief Matt Hohon about keeping the community aware of the fire risk.

Hohon said the conditions predicted for this week are very similar to the environment of the 'L' Fire a couple of years ago.

“It’s still fresh on everybody's mind, about this time, about two years ago we had a very large fire in the western part of Hood County and Erath County," said Hohon, about the fire that burned through thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

The chief explained that after Winter and before Spring, this time of year poses a major fire risk because the freezes kill the grass and vegetation.

"So even though the moisture hit that brown material on the ground, none of it got absorbed and this wind that we’ve had, all that moisture is going to evaporate away, and all you have is a big brown fuel load sitting on the ground that’s very easy to catch on fire," said Hohon.

The Texas A&M Fire Service is reminding people to prepare in the event an evacuation is needed.

They suggest putting together a "Go Kit" that holds important papers, personal needs, pet supplies, and priceless items. It's also suggested to have an evacuation route and follow the instructions of local officials.