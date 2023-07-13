Extreme heat not stopping North Texas families from summer vacation activities

As the temperatures soar past 100 degrees in North Texas, the heat index – or the “feels-like” temperatures – are reaching dangerous levels of 110 degrees or more.

You'd think it'd be hard to find anyone outside this week, but it’s clear that the heat isn't stopping families from enjoying their summer vacation.

"We have kids. They need to get out of the house for the summer. I'm tired of them staying in the house,” said Emily Gonzales, who brought her kids to Dallas Zoo on Thursday.

She’s part of hundreds of families who took advantage of the sold-out Dollar Days. Admission was just $1 per person, a steal compared to the usual cost.

"I think it kind of gives back to the community a little bit. For most people, $20 to get into the zoo is a little steep for a family,” said zoo visitor Josh Stamper.

But with the cheap ticket comes the Texas heat.

"We wanted to get out sooner because the heat is supposed to start around 11 or 12 p.m. And for us it's necessary because of the little kids,” said Maria Limon, who brought her kids to the zoo.

The animals probably looked more comfortable than the people watching them but many came prepared with sunscreen, coolers, portable fans and cooling towels.

The zoo is also trying to keep people safe with more misters, fans, indoor air-conditioned areas and water refill stations.

Precautions are taken for their animal friends on hot days, too.

"Some fun frozen treats for the animals. A lot of the animals also have pools in their habitats,” said Kari Streiber with the Dallas Zoo. "And we keep a close eye on their behavior to make sure the animals aren't overheating and that they're in good shape. Their welfare is our top concern."

The Dallas Zoo is rolling out temporary summer hours starting Friday, opening earlier at 8 a.m. and closing by 3 p.m. The temporary hours run through August 31.

"So we're trying to give guests, staff and the animals a little bit of a reprieve during the afternoon heat,” said Streiber. "We're going to try to change those hours a little bit and see if that helps with everybody's comfort level."

The Dallas Zoo is having another discount day on August 8.

Despite the blazing sun, crowds of families also flocked to Klyde Warren Park for some summer fun. Most gathered in the water fountains to find relief.

"It's really crazy. You can't even go outside really without feeling like you're going to pass out,” said mother Chelsey Phillips.

In this kind of weather, health experts are urging people to take a lot of breaks outside, drink lots of water, and look out for each other.

"I think that it’s very overwhelming and hot – and I advise that you probably should stay in," said Kameron Johnson, who cooled off at the Klyde Warren Park splash pad with his family. "If you do go out, make sure you have a large bottle of water with extra ice.”

On the flip side, the Ice Skating Center at Galleria Dallas is probably one of the few places in North Texas where we caught people dressed in thick layers.

“It's freezing cold out here," said Antonio Hernandez, who bought an ice skating day pass for just $18 and some change including rental skates. “Feels pretty good being on the ice. This is one of the things you can do during the summer. It’s either this or get in the pool.”

The temperatures around the ice stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. That's why the Galleria Dallas usually sees an influx of people during the summer months to find relief from the heat.

“I brought my jacket because I was shivering," said Orlando Velazquez. “It feels really good. It honestly beats waiting in the car, having the A/C on blast because you don’t get that temperature in the car, you only get it here.”