Expo Aims to Ease Labor Shortage in Overnight Workforce

The City of Dallas is partnering with 24HourDallas, Workforce Solutions and the Small Business Center to host the inaugural Nightwork Expo.

“We’re very well aware of the challenges in the workforce right now. A big part of that is the nighttime economy and the significant impact that has on the City of Dallas,” said Gary Sanchez with 24HourDallas. “We just want to give folks options, if their schedule is better suited for working past 5 or past 6 and later hours, then we want to supply a wealth of opportunities for folks who are seeking job placement.”

From hospitals to hospitality, more than 40 employers have signed up including Parkland Health, Amazon and the City of Dallas.

“Labor shortages are affecting not only Dallas but pretty much every city across the United States,” Sanchez said. “We are very fortunate and very proud for Dallas to be taking the lead on this and tapping into the nighttime economy and the resources and the labor force needed to support a healthy nighttime economy.”

While all the industries are important to the overnight economy, the health care aspect is one that likely affects everyone.

“Health care is a 24-hour service that is needed not only by folks who live in Dallas but folks who are visiting Dallas, so we want to make sure that specifically that industry is supported with a healthy workforce,” Sanchez said. “Hopefully folks don’t ever have to use it, but if they do, we want folks to know that it’s there and they are going to have folks serving them the best they can.”

The event is Monday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Gilley’s (1135 Botham Jean Boulevard).

Register at nightworkexpo.com.