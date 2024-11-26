Man found with explosives and guns arrested in White Settlement, police say

A man believed to be experiencing a mental health issue was arrested Tuesday after firearms and explosives were found in his vehicle, White Settlement police say.

At about 5:26 p.m., police were called to investigate a "suspicious," nondescript white passenger van in the 9200 block of Jason Lane.

Police said as they talked with a man sitting in the driver's seat of the van, they noticed a handgun in his lap. Police said the man appeared to be experiencing a mental health issue, and while talking to him, they were able to remove him from the van when he didn't have possession of the weapon.

Police said the man was detained and transported to a nearby medical facility.

Officers said they found a crude explosive device in the front passenger seat and a second one in the back of the van. A secure perimeter was created, and the Fort Worth Fire Department Bomb Squad, along with their fire and police departments, were called to assist.

The assisting agencies confirmed the two devices were explosive. They also located a rifle and AR-style pistol in the vehicle.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called to help with the investigation and removal of the explosives. The White Settlement Fire Department was also called to help at the scene.

White Settlement detectives are currently conducting a criminal investigation. Police have not released a possible motive for the location or why the man would have the explosives and firearms.

Details about the man's identity and the nature of his potential mental health issue are unknown.

It's unclear where the man was being evaluated or what charges he could face. Due to the weapons found at the scene, authorities said the man could face state and federal charges.