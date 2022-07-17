Explosive Device Located Near Italy, Texas

An explosive device was found and safely detonated near the town of Italy on Sunday, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The device was located in Chambers Creek at Highway 77. The area itself was not populated and the device posed no immediate danger to the public. In an abundance of caution, Highway 77 was temporarily blocked from traveling near the location. It has since been reopened.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Division were contacted for assistance. From there, the device was identified as an old military-issued mortar shell and was found to be live. The shell was safely detonated using controlled measures by the ATF and Air Force.

The origins of how the device ended up in the area are unknown at this time. No other devices were found.