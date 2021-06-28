Collin County

Two Dead, Others Hurt After Gas Explosion Collin County

Two people are dead and several others have been hurt after an explosion happened Monday afternoon in Collin County.

The scene is near the area of Farm-to-Market 2756 near Highway 78. That's just north of Farmersville.

The Collin County Sheriff's office confirmed that there are multiple injuries, including two deaths.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page often to get the latest information.

