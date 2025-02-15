Dallas

Spend President's Day exploring the George W. Bush Presidential Museum

The museum is offering free admission on President's Day

The George W. Bush Presidential Museum will have free admission for all visitors on President's Day.

The museum will be open for extended operating hours from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

Explore America through the lens of the 43rd president. The museum features a replica desk where you can pose for a portrait or take a stroll through the grounds and enjoy the Barbara Bush Rose Garden.

A 14th-century copy of the Magna Cart and rare versions of the Declaration of Independence are on display at the special exhibit, Freedom Matters.

Learn more at buschcenter.org.

