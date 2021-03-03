Experts Warn of Complicated Insurance Claims Process

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is still closed after major damage from burst water pipes during the winter storm.

They're predicting huge losses after the sprinkler line burst, sending water pouring into most of the building.

Offices, educational rooms and gallery spaces took on water damage.

Luckily, precious fossils and other historical artifacts were saved. Visiting hours are still temporarily suspended but the hope is to open up parts of the building soon.

Since the museum is a nonprofit, they are still accepting community donations to cover costs that insurance might not handle.

“I really felt like a sense of community during the storm because we weren’t alone," said Dr. Doug Roberts, Chief Public Experience Officer for the museum. "We’re at a phase where we hope the insurance will cover things -- but just like in a personal situation -- you always find out there is some fine print and that this thing wasn’t covered or that thing wasn’t covered."

However, this is a very complex insurance situation. So much so, that the museum is relying on licensed public insurance adjusters to advocate for them through this complicated process.

"I am watching contractors from all over the country slowly flood their way into Texas," said Daniel Robosky, who runs RoboSky Consulting, the firm representing the museum through their claims. “We have absolutely been inundated with work over the last two weeks here for sure. The statistics are already showing that this could be one of the top three or four largest storm events in U.S. history."

He warns that contractors might not be doing the proper work your insurance company is asking for.

"That's why representation on these large loss claims like this is important," Robosky said. “The museum is a really complex claim and doing what we do for our clients, I can’t imagine putting yourself in that position where you’re trying to navigate that by yourself -- 90% of people don’t know what’s actually in their insurance."

He said it's more than just calling your insurance. Multiple claims might have to be filed for different types of damages. For example, the museum has four different types of claims being filed.

“One that’s going to deal with just content, fossils, the stuff that’s in the education side of the building, classrooms and offices. Another one that’s dealing with nothing else except for the financial side of it like business interruption, how much lost revenue are they going to have because certain parts of the building being shut down?" said Robosky. "There's another that going to be looking at the structural damage. Then one that is specific to the roof."

Robosky said he's helping clients like the museum get the work done and not get taken advantage of.

For homeowners and businesses, it's important to vet every contractor you work with. Make sure they have the proper licenses.

When it's time to hire someone for repair work, don't get stuck in a conversation with your insurance about bids.

"Just like anything else, you go to three auto body shops to get the dent fixed on your car and your insurance is going to pay for the cheapest one," Robosky said. "The same thing happens when it comes to property losses. The idea of working off of bids is not advantageous to the client."

Some insurance companies will try to dispute damages to see if it was really caused by the storm or if it was due to a lack of upkeep from something else. That's why it's important to document everything.

And be aware, Texas contracting laws allow for so-called "storm chaser" contractors to operate.

Robosky warns not to trust someone that rolls up in a pickup truck and knocks on your door.

They usually take advantage of storm victims by either doing too little or too much that the insurance won't cover.

"You have these guys come in, they say, 'Oh, your insurance company is going to cover it. And when they do the work, they either don't do enough or do too much and then leave the client sitting there saying who's paying for this? And unfortunately a lot of times they are the ones that get stuck paying for it."

Keep in mind, public insurance adjusters or law firms will only take fees out of insurance proceeds, never out of pocket. Some offices will also do free policy reviews if you don’t want to sign on fully.

Bottom line, make sure you never pay anything upfront to anyone.