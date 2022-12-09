Streets near Dallas City Hall are closing this weekend for the BMW Dallas Marathon, in which thousands of runners are expected to take part in a number of events.

Closures for the marathon began outside City Hall on Wednesday. Most of the closures around City Hall — on Akard, Ervay, Field, Marilla and Young streets — are expected to last until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the city’s schedule.

Additional streets will close along race routes in downtown Dallas starting at 7:55 a.m. Saturday and will open as the last runner passes through — about 11 a.m.

On Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m., more streets across the city will close along race routes and will open as the last runner passes through.

There is a special Waze map can help you stay up to date on road closures during the multi-day event.