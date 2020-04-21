Expanded All-Day Learning Center and Academy Coming to South Dallas Schools

An expanded all-day early learning center and a new state-of-the-art STEAM academy are the latest improvements in an effort to grow Dallas ISD's South Dallas initiative, providing more and services to the community.

In addition to continuing to serve K-5 students, J.J. Rhoads Elementary is expanding to become an all-day early learning center, and will begin serving both Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students in 2020-21.

New extended hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be in place to accommodate working parents.

Rhoads will offer music and art as part of its after-school programming.

Renovations are planned for the building, but Rhoads will remain open to students.

In the 2021-22 school year, the neighborhood is gaining a new state-of-the-art STEAM academy to serve 675 students when the rebuilt H.S. Thompson Elementary reopens.

The new school will be large enough to accommodate all the students now at Rhoads and will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Meetings will be held to gather community input.

These changes, coupled with the conversion of Martin Luther King Jr. Learning Center into a pre-K through 8th grade school for the arts, are part of the district's plan to serve students in the South Dallas community.

