Exotic kangaroo spotted at city park in Northeast Texas

Texarkana, Texas Police officers were in for a surprise when they saw a kangaroo hopping around Spring Lake Park earlier this week.

Texarkana is located about 180 miles east of Dallas, along the border with Arkansas.

The officers who responded quickly took control of the situation and grabbed the marsupial, which they later named "Rocky."

According to authorities, Rocky was enjoying a day out with his family, who were also in the vicinity. Several people commented that they had seen this family of kangaroos before in the park.

The photo posted by the Texarkana Texas Police Department quickly went viral, with many people expressing their surprise and delight at seeing a kangaroo in the park. You don't get to see such an unusual animal in your hometown daily!

This is undoubtedly a rare sighting in Texas, as kangaroos are not native. Owning a kangaroo is legal in Texas, as it is in 12 other states. The hot, dry climate makes it a popular destination for those who want to keep the marsupials, similar to their home in Australia.

While it's unclear how the kangaroo family ended up in Texas, it's clear that they seem to be enjoying their time at the city park.

Texans are known for their love of all things wild and wonderful, and it appears that Rocky and his family have found a new home in the Lone Star State.

So, if you're ever in Texarkana, keep your eyes peeled for Rocky and his family. You never know when you might see these magnificent creatures up close and personal in the heart of Texas!