Excitement Over State Titles Transcends District Lines

If you’ve made your way along the Interstate 20 corridor in Dallas County recently, you’ve likely noticed banners for several state high school football champions.

South Oak Cliff, DeSoto and Duncanville each brought home a title, and the pride transcends district lines.

Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson said a better story couldn’t be written. South of Interstate 30, there's now a triple threat of champions.

“South Oak Cliff proved that it could get done. DeSoto proved that it could get done. Duncanville proved that it can get done,” Johnson said. “These kids are from The South. This is where I’m from.”

Johnson has strong ties to South Oak Cliff High School. He said the back-to-back titles are for the history books.

“We can compete when we have every tool that we need and we’re proving that,” he said.

And he’s not only proud of the Bear Cave, but he’s also proud of the Eagles, and the Panthers, too.

“What people need to realize is a lot of us grew up together, so it’s our kids playing against each other. We go to church together. We eat dinner together,” he said.

NBC 5's Pat Doney is live from AT&T Stadium where South Oak Cliff's Golden Bears made history in their victory against Port Neches-Grove for the 5A DII state title, the first back-to-back championship win in Dallas ISD history.

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor agrees. There’s an ecosystem of support in the southern part of Dallas County.

“In some way, our lives intertwine in other ways than just what school we’re rooting for,” Proctor said. “And so that’s really special about the region because we’re all connected so it makes it very easy to celebrate and get behind each other when good things are happening.”

A DeSoto graduate herself, Proctor said it’s a joy to watch student-athletes succeed on and off the field, and to know so many young people across the region have exceptionally bright futures.

“I think it really does prepare our kids to be great citizens when they go out there,” said Proctor. “It prepares them for challenges, but it also prepares them to be able to celebrate and to be able to have these good things happen to them when they work hard and dedicate themselves to what they’re doing.”