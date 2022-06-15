Excitement Grows for Possible 2026 World Cup Games in North Texas

In parks all around DFW, you can see kids practicing and playing soccer.

"My daughter Alex is out here working getting some extra touches in over the summer for soccer," soccer mom Denise Barley said.

As fans of soccer she, her daughter, and her daughter’s coach are all excited to hear Dallas could be named a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026 games.

“There's so many girls and boys that play soccer here,” Barley said. “Getting to experience that right here like I said in our backyard is going to be fantastic for them."

"That would be pretty cool to go watch," youth soccer player Alex Barley said.

"This is a great spot to do that because soccer is so big here,” soccer coach Alex Molano said. “It's only growing and that's only going to grow it more than it already is here so that would be awesome."

North Texas has hosted the World Cup before. But FC Dallas President and Host City Bid chairman Dan Hunt said the interest in soccer is different now.

"You'll have a market in a country that is, even so, more receptive to the World Cup and soccer than it was back in 1994,” Hunt said. “So, I'm thrilled for what this is going to do for the game."

It's estimated FIFA World Cup 2026 games in DFW would create as many as 3,000 new jobs and could have an economic impact of nearly $400 million.

Hunt said the ripple effect though could be even greater.

"You're talking about something that could be in the billions of dollars for our community,” Hunt said. “This is great for the citizens. Also, this could be a tremendous commercial for our community for people around the world."

The official announcement is Thursday afternoon.

Until then everyone is hoping their dreams become reality.

"Even for myself it's a dream to see a World Cup, Molano said. “I've never seen a World Cup. So, it would make my dreams come true to see that."