December’s Excellent Educator Forms Strong Relationships With Every Student

A North Texas teacher has made it her mission to form, and keep strong relationships with her students. We’re introducing you to a Dallas ISD teacher who goes above and beyond the call of duty to make sure her students are set up for lifelong success.

Mrs. Natasha Julian runs her classroom at Central Elementary in Seagoville like well-oiled machine. Every one of her 4th graders maintain a deep focus as she walks around monitoring everyone’s progress.

But for Julian, her lessons are so much more than a worksheet.

“The relationship is so important,” said Julian. “They need to know that this person that they’re coming to school to see every single day is there to protect them, to teach them, and to love them.”

And for Julian, it’s all about building strong lifelong relationships with her students, relationships that go far beyond the classroom.

“It’s not always about if they pass or fail. It’s about are you helping them improve on all aspects of their lives, not just academics,” Julian said.

Every day, during her lunch break, Julian has made it her mission to write every single one of her students personalized notes.

“Maybe one of them might of came in and say, you know, I wasn’t feeling well, or something happened at home,” Julian said. “I just want to be like, hey, hope you’re feeling better today, hope you have a great rest of the day.”

“She cares about the entire student. There is not a day that goes by that she does not write them notes of affirmation,” said nominator Kieshla Wylie. “There is not a day that goes by that she is not always encouraging them and building them up.”

“We are pleased to present a check for $1,000 to Central Elementary school,” said Desiree Dillon, Associate Dir for Community Engagement at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. “Not only is she preparing her students educationally, but she’s also supporting them socially and emotionally, and that’s very important to SMU.”

"I love what I do, and I love my students, and they know that I love them,” Julian said.