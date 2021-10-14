Ex-U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox Front-Runner to Investigate Missing Dallas Police Files

Dallas officials are recommending that a law firm featuring North Texas’ former top federal prosecutor lead an independent investigation into millions of deleted police files.

Four members of the city council’s general investigating and ethics committee unanimously approved moving forward to the full council the recommendation for Kirkland & Ellis LLP and ex-U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox to handle the review.

The job would include producing a report to explain how and why the files were deleted as well as issues with the city’s IT department’s data management practices. The firm would also offer recommendations going forward.

It’s not immediately clear Thursday when the council will vote on whether to approve the firm.

