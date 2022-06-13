Ex-Fort Worth Cop Accused of Murdering Atatiana Jefferson Seeks New Judge, Trial Delay

Attorneys for the former Fort Worth police officer accused of murdering a woman in her own house are asking for a new judge and for a delay in next week’s trial.

The former officer, Aaron Dean, was arrested a few days after he shot Atatiana Jefferson through a window in her backyard as he responded to a neighbor’s report of an open door at her home in October 2019.

Dean’s attorneys, Miles Brissette and Bob Gill, said in court papers that Judge David Hagerman “has grown increasingly hostile, overbearing and rude” to them.

They cited a June 3 hearing in which they sought to delay the trial.

In that hearing, the attorneys argued Hagerman refused to follow courthouse rules and ordered the trial to proceed without lead counsel Jim Lane -- who has been seriously ill -- and without a key defense witness.

In a separate motion, they asked administrative Judge George Gallagher to settle the scheduling conflict.

Brissette and Gill also represent a man accused of sexual assault of a child whose trial also is set for the same time. They argued that his trial should take priority because he has been in jail for months. Dean has been out on bond.

A hearing was set for noon Monday before administrative Judge George Gallagher who handles courthouse logistics.

A separate hearing was previously scheduled for 2 p.m. before Judge David Hagerman who is presiding over Dean’s trial.

It was unclear if Hagerman’s hearing would proceed as planned. It was scheduled before defense lawyers filed the motion at 10 p.m. Friday to replace him as judge.

Hagerman already granted a previous delay in the trial after lead defense attorney Jim Lane became seriously ill, and the trial had been slowed for months because of the pandemic.

The case has drawn widespread news coverage and community interest.

Dean’s attorneys lost a bid to move the case out of Tarrant County.

Jefferson was home playing video games with her young nephew when a neighbor called police reporting her front door was open, which he found unusual.

She apparently thought Dean was an intruder in her backyard and she grabbed a gun, police said at the time. The officer was in uniform but did not announce himself, the bodycam video showed.

The same day a Fort Worth Police officer fired into a home during a well-being check on Saturday, police released one minute and 16 seconds of the officer’s body camera footage.

A gag order is in effect in the case, barring participants from commenting publicly.