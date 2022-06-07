Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas.

Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse.

Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs like Dallas and Fort Worth have stopped accepting new applications so they can use what money they have to help those already in the system.

According to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, this trifecta is causing a spike in eviction filings across the country.

Texas cities are among those in the nation with the highest amount of filings in just the last week. Between Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth, nearly 3,000 evictions have been filed in the past seven days.

The North Texas Eviction Project breaks it down more locally.

There have been more than 86,000 filings since January 2021 across Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties.

In the past week, more than 1,100 families have been affected by evictions.

Experts say these numbers are going past pre-pandemic levels and are expected to get worse.

"So during COVID, we had a lot of relief, we had federal assistance, we had the stimulus checks – we had all of that contributing and helping people out with their monthly rental payments,” said Marc Moffitt, a licensed realtor, broker and professor of real estate at the University of North Texas G. Brint Ryan College of Business. “Now that those are gone, the assistance programs are beginning to dwindle. Cost inflation is hitting people in the pocketbook and it's becoming more and more difficult to pay that rent. I think what we're going to see here is, we're going to continue to see evictions climb."

In the DFW area, rent is going up more than it ever has before as more people moving to North Texas demand housing.

"Previously, we predicted double-digit gains in rent price. But it has exceeded our expectations and how we thought the market would react,” said Moffitt.

There are dedicated groups out there who can help families in need:

"This is really pushing a lot of people over the edge. Historically, we've got a significant number of people in Dallas that spend between 50% and 70% of their net income on rent alone,” said DEAC founder and attorney Mark Melton. “That only leaves a small amount for all of the other things that you need to survive and raise a family. So with all of these different prices going up, it is just extending budgets to the breaking point. And people are falling behind as a result.”

Melton has offered more than 2,500 hours of his own pro bono work to help people win their cases.

He's looking for several more lawyers willing to help – especially Spanish-speaking lawyers – as the situation becomes more dire.

Melton says the Dallas Housing Authority is also anticipating getting millions more in new funding for rental assistance, with an application portal that should be opening up soon.