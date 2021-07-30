Eviction Ban Ends on Saturday, Advocates Pushing for Renters to Apply for Relief

A potential eviction crisis is looming.

Families are bracing for the end of a national ban on evictions imposed by the CDC earlier in the pandemic.

Those protections for renters stop after Saturday, July 31, which could displace thousands of people in the coming weeks.

Attorneys and advocates are rushing to let tenants know about the local resources available to them. Some lawyers are offering legal help pro bono while nonprofits and city/county programs are distributing rental assistance through avenues that are traveling much faster than the state channels.

Judge Sasha Moreno, Dallas County Justice of the Peace for precinct 4-2 covering cities from Irving to DeSoto, said she's seen many tenants in court who didn't even know about relief money or eviction diversion programs.

“A lot of times it is a little difficult though because it’s asking them right then and there or do you want to move forward or put this on hold for 60 days,” she said. “I am happy to see that there are many landlords who are willing to work with the tenants and give them that timeframe. Some landlords have even walked them through the process. But I do feel like for those that have been waiting for the CDC order, I’m not sure how willing landlords may be to want to push out another 60 days to apply for funding.”

Federal money has been slow to reach renters. The rollout of the $45 billion in federal rental assistance allocated by Congress to states like Texas has been rocky, with many states only distributing a fraction of their money because of software issues and a complex documentation process.

Just around $3 billion had reached people by the end of June, according to government data.

“What we need to see immediately is cutting a lot of this red tape around the rent assistance programs. It’s too difficult, there’s too many documents that need to be required, and it really slows down the process,” said Mark Melton, a Dallas-based attorney with Holland & Knight. “When you’re facing an eviction, it takes 60 days to get the rent assistance problem payments processed, there’s a lot of landlords that aren’t really that patient. They’d rather not deal with it, and get somebody new and take their chances.”

Melton is doing pro-bono work for families who are moments away from being homeless through an effort he helped start during the pandemic called Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center.

He and his team of about 200 legal volunteers have helped 8,000 clients since March 2020. Melton even had to hire two full-time lawyers and said he’s always looking for more volunteers with legal experience to help eviction cases.

"Throughout this pandemic evictions never stopped. They've been happening the whole time. We're just going to see a greater number now because there's no protection for tenants that are behind on rent. And if the money doesn't come fast enough from state or local programs, it's at the complete discretion of the landlord to evict or wait,” he said.

He said a disproportionate number of those are people from Black and Latino neighborhoods.

"There is a higher percentage of people living in poverty for all kinds of historical systemically racist reasons. And now we’re seeing some of the output from that in a sense that those types of communities that are at the poverty line or slightly above are the ones that are most at risk for getting evicted," Melton said. “These are typically groups of people who are living paycheck to paycheck like a lot of people do. So when COVID happens and you miss one month or six months of work, it’s nearly impossible to recover from. So the rent assistance dollars are intended to fill that space."

It's not just the struggle to find work or pay next month's rent – it's the thousands of dollars in backlog rent from the past year while they were jobless.

"So they're constantly behind, being charged late fees. It's just an inescapable hole, absent this route assistance program, which people should apply to as early as possible,” he said.

He said relief money being distributed locally through nonprofits, the city of Dallas and Dallas County – for instance – is moving much faster than the state, with checks coming through as fast as seven to 10 days.

“It really depends on the flexibility of the landlord in their situation. There are a good number of landlords that are acting in their own self-interest and just sitting tight and waiting for the rent assistance to come," Melton said. "If you evict the tenant, you don’t get paid. So you’re just foregoing that money that you could get from the government. So a lot of landlords are being patient."

Judge Moreno also said Dallas County will be sending “housing navigators" into courtrooms as early as next week.

The caseworkers will hand out flyers, answer questions and guide people into eviction diversion programs available to them.

"We're hopeful that potentially that the navigators are able to talk to both landlords and tenants and that they are going to be more willing to participate in the diversion program and put the case on hold for 60 days since there is a tangible person to answer some of those questions,” said Moreno.

Resources for Renters

On Friday, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and CitySquare lawyers will host a free session at Justice of the Peace Court Precinct 1 about emergency aid for renters and landlords.

It’s recommended that tenants visit their local city or county website to see what rent relief programs are being offered. Here’s a list of resources renters can contact right now to help them get started:

Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas

CitySquare

City of Dallas

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Collin County

Denton County

Texas Rent Relief Program