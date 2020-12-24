‘Everyone Eatz,' a Plano Business Owner's Movement to Give Back

A Plano pizza shop owner knows about hard times. He said he was once homeless himself.

Ram Mehta is making sure to do his part to give back and is doing it through a movement inspired by his mother: "Everyone Eatz."

"It's a movement that started as a promise to my mom who passed away two years ago," said Mehta, the owner of In Fretta Pizza and Pasta in Plano and the founder of Everyone Eatz.

His movement has grown larger than ever expected.

"We have crossed in the last seven months 415,000 free meals, 50,000 PPE kits,” Mehta said. “We have given two cars away."

Pictures of the Everyone Eatz event Wednesday in Plano show the large number of items given away. Mehta said it was the largest giveaway so far.

With the help of volunteers and donations, they gave away a car to a woman in need, nearly 2,000 toys, 2,000 meals, 300 sneakers and more.

"The best part was, and I'll be very honest, you saw people from all walks of life, all colors, being united for a greater cause."

Mehta estimated more than 2,000 cars came through the event.

"It's good that everything was given away,” Mehta said. “But, at the same time, it hurts that people are struggling so much. There were people crying who came saying we couldn't afford toys."

He knows the need isn't going away so he said the Everyone Eatz movement will continue.

"As long as God gives me will, I will find a way."

ONLINE: Learn more about the movement at EveryoneEatz.org.