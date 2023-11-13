‘Everybody needs to experience Diwali': Organizers prepare for festival, firework show in Irving

One Diwali celebration in North Texas continues to grow year after year.

Organizers hope the inclusive message behind the celebration will encourage even more to experience the joy of the holiday.

The Diwali and Annakut Celebration hosted by the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Irving features food, fireworks, and fun for the entire family.

“Diwali is primarily a Hindu, Jain, and Sikh celebration, but the values we teach here are very open to everybody,” said BAPS volunteer Tushar Solanki. “We talk about family values [and] unity.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Organizers expect thousands of families will attend the Irving celebration.

“Diwali is the festival of lights so it marks the good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It’s a time of year that we can all kind of reflect back on the prior year and then look forward & be inspired in how we can better ourselves in the year to come,” Solanki said.

Volunteers prepare a colorful feast inside the temple to mark the beginning of a new year. More than 1,000 dishes were on display as an offering of their love and gratitude to be enjoyed by everyone.

Families from across North Texas come to the Irving event to help pass on the importance of tradition to new generations.

“We want to pass the culture we use to do in India on to the next generation so they can see it and carry it on,” said Frisco resident Pinki Patel.

Families enjoy individual Diwali celebrations at home but enjoy coming together as a community.

“My favorite part is dressing up and getting new clothes and celebrating the fireworks every year. And the food – the food is always the best part,” said Frisco resident Neha Patel.

“Everybody needs to experience Diwali. They need to come, celebrate with us. We are open to having everybody and anybody know about this culture,” Patel said.

NBC5 is a proud sponsor of the event.

All are welcome to join the BAPS Diwali and Annakut. For more information, visit HERE.

BAPS Diwali and Annakut Celebration

Monday, November 13

12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Grand Fireworks Display at 7:30 pm

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

4601 N. State Hwy 161

Irving

For more information, Click HERE.