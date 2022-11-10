Once again, North Texas has made sure there will be no shortage of wreaths to lay in front of every headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the 2022 holiday season.

This year 51,000 graves needed a wreath at the cemetery and according to the Wreaths Across America website and organizers, the goal has been surpassed.

More than 8,000 were donated through NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network page that's far more than the 3,000 donated in 2021, and we are grateful.

Veteran's Network is an employee resource group within NBC Universal -- Adam Garcia, the son of NBCU member Cynthia Garcia, was mortally wounded in Iraq in 2006 and is buried at DFW National Cemetery. Each year Vet Net members volunteer to lay wreaths in the section where Garcia is buried.

The donation deadline was Nov. 29.

Mary and Chris Bush started the local Wreaths Across America chapter the same year their son - soldier Cpl. Peter Courcy of Frisco - was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

In the first year, they laid 250 wreaths. The endeavor has grown over the years, with wreaths at every single grave in 2019, 2021 and now 2022.

The fresh wreaths are all donated and placed at the headstones by volunteers, as well as family. This year, the Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the cemetery on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. You can learn more here.

If you aren't aware of how massive the DFW National Cemetery is, it is one of the largest in the country, with a capacity of 280,000.