LIVE NOW: Everman Police to Share New Info in Search for Missing Boy

Everman Police say they have updates to share Tuesday in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Everman Chief of Police CW Spencer is expected to speak Tuesday afternoon and said they do have new information to share publicly in the search. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player above.

Noel has been missing since October 2022, that's the last time officials said they could confirm someone had seen the boy alive. Earlier this month, investigators said they believed he was deceased after finding no evidence to support claims or rumors that he is either living with family members abroad or had been sold to a woman outside of a local grocery store.

Search teams, including expert volunteers with TEXSAR, scoured 200 acres on Saturday looking for clues in the boy's disappearance. The primary search area included two large areas along Shelby Road though Spencer said there were also two smaller spots being handled by a smaller team of investigators.

Saturday's ground search came after Spencer's teams spent the previous weekend focusing on data analysis and after a final search at the family's home on Wisteria Drive where cadaver dogs "alerted" to a discarded rug and topsoil underneath a recently poured porch, indicating human remains had been present at some time in the past. No physical evidence was found in that search that could be tested and identified.

Meanwhile, officials have not provided any new information in the search for the boy's mother and stepfather, who are believed to have traveled to India with their six other children after police started looking into the boy's disappearance in March. The FBI is working with international partners to locate and extradite Cindy and Arshdeep Singh who are currently charged with felony child abandonment and endangerment in the missing boy's case.