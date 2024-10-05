Events planned in North Texas to reflect on Oct. 7 attack

Events planned in North Texas to reflect on the Oct. 7 attack

Oct. 7, 2023, is a day that weighs on Benji Gershon.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see that it’s still going on, hard to believe that we’re here almost Oct. 7 again, and going into high holidays and it’s very personal, very personal to my community,” said Gershon, president and founder of American Jewish Conservatives.



His community will commemorate Oct. 7 with a high-profile summit in Dallas featuring state leaders, pro-Israel organizations and a survivor of the Nova music festival, the target of Hamas’s rampage.

Gershon says security at the summit will be tight.

“Christians and Jews alike tell me this is deeply affecting them, and they want to do everything they can to support Israel,” said Gershon.

About 1,200 people were killed in the attack and another 250 were kidnapped and taken to Gaza, where it's believed 97 hostages remain.

Sunday in Dallas, there's a walk planned in honor of the victims and survivors.

Since the start of the war, Israeli leaders have faced growing backlash over their retaliation in Gaza where health officials say more than 41,000 people have been killed.

North Texas doctors Mohammed Khaleel and Syed Ali treated patients in Gaza.

“Leaving Gaza was the most difficult journey. That's when it all sinks in, you know,” said Dr. Ali, tearfully.

The doctors just signed an open letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris calling on the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel.

In Dallas on Saturday, a Palestinian youth organization says a mass demonstration will commemorate what it describes as one year of genocide on the Palestinian people of Gaza.