Events Leading Up to Fatal Shooting Captured on Wolfe City Officer's Body Cam

On Wednesday investigators with the Texas Rangers released the probable cause affidavit which partially describes what took place Saturday night in Wolfe City.

Jonathan Price, 31, was shot and killed by Officer Shaun Lucas according to investigators. He faces a murder charge.

Prices' family said witnesses told them he was trying to break up a domestic dispute and did nothing wrong. Meanwhile, the attorney representing Officer Lucas, said the officer claims he followed the law and Price was an "aggressive assailant."

The third version of what happened appears in the affidavit that's less than two pages long.

It states that on Oct. 3 at 8:24 p.m., Officer Lucas, 22, responded to a report of a disturbance at the Kwik Check Convenience store located at 103 S. Santa Fe St.

He was dispatched to a "possible fight in progress" and when he arrived he was greeted by Price.

"Price came very close to Officer Lucas asking "you doing good" multiple times while extending his hand in a handshake gesture. Price apologized for broken glass on the ground and stated someone had tried to 'wrap me up,' the document states.

It said Officer Lucas believed Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him.

According to the affidavit, Price stated, 'I can't be detained.'

"Officer Lucas continued to attempt to detain Price by grabbing Price's arm and using verbal commands, which were both unsuccessful."

The document goes on to state that Price didn't comply and began to walk away.

"Officer Lucas deployed the taser which was not fully effective. While being tased, Price continued to walk toward Officer Lucas. Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of Officer Lucas' taser. "

That's when Lucas fired his gun four times, hitting Price in the upper torso. Price was pronounced dead at the Hunt County Regional Hospital.

Russell Wilson, a criminal law attorney in Dallas who is not connected to the case, said after looking at the the affidavit, he was surprised how short it is.

"I would have expected more detail regarding who made the 911 call, the contents of the call, whether or not the officer requested backup assistance at any point in time, whether or not there's anything to this notion that Mr. Price appeared intoxicated," said Russell Wilson "But I would also be curious about what were the events initially and were there more than one call to the officer as he was coming in."

He said he believes the 'skeletal affidavit' could likely get the case taken to a grand jury.

"It did raise some defensive issues, but it fell short of the legal standard for self defense which would be that the officer shooting was in fear of his life, or serious bodily injury, it didn't have anything like that in there," Wilson said.

"Why did he believe that it would have been necessary to detain Mr. Lucas, you know, it says for public intoxication of course that would have been a Class C misdemeanor. It's generally only punishable by a fine," Wilson said.

He said ultimately a lot of questions will be answered once the body camera footage is released.

"In this case it certainly would be logical to ask for the body camera and it should be able to be released publicly and everybody can see for themselves and evaluate this affidavit versus the actual footage."

Officer Lucas was recently moved from the Rockwall County jail to the Collin County jail on behalf of Hunt County.