Event in Dallas will celebrate the power of friendship among women

A symposium in Dallas on Saturday will unite women from all backgrounds for a day of empowerment and connections.

This is the second year of the Women of Power Symposium, a half-day event that aims to give women strategies for elevating their personal and professional lives.

An awards ceremony will recognize and honor exceptional women who contribute to and support empowering women in North Texas.

The event comes during International Women's Friendship Month, which celebrates the importance of friendship among women. In 1999, Kappa Delta Sorority created National Women’s Friendship Day. In 2009, it was expanded to a month-long celebration. Now, women celebrate International Women’s Friendship Month throughout September.

Emotional wellness expert and author Lawana Gladney, Ph.D., is hosting Saturday's event. She said those friendships can lead to lower stress levels, better mental health, and a better overall purpose in life.

"Women, we understand each other. We can support each other. We can appreciate whatever the journey is that you're going 'cuz nine times out of 10, you've been on that journey as well. And connecting with somebody else, it does so much for the dopamine in your brain," Gladney said.

The Women of Power Symposium will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vouv Event Center on Sigma Road in Dallas.

