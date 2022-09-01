Euless Trinity HS Evacuated, Threat Reported on Campus

Students have been evacuated from Euless Trinity High School after a report of a threat on campus.

The district tweeted Thursday morning that Euless Police are investigating the threat.

"At this time, we are not asking parents to come to the campus to pick up students. Students are safe and have been evacuated to the football field."

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD said someone has been taken into custody and is being interviewed in connection with this incident. The school, meanwhile, is being searched.

The enrollment at the high school is about 2,600 and no students have been injured or harmed. The district said an ambulance was called for a person who needed assistance during the evacuation but that the call did not have any connection to the threat investigation.

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD said there was an unrelated event at Viridian Elementary school in Arlington where a SWAT team was in the area on a police matter. Arlington Police have stationed a police officer with a drone in front of the school. HEB's Viridian Elementary was under secure/lockout and no one is allowed in or out. That incident was reported to be resolved shortly before noon and police have left the area.

