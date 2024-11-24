Euless

Euless pharmacy taking inventory after overnight break-in

This isn't the first time the pharmacy has been targeted

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of an Euless pharmacy says police are investigating a break-in overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The owner of Super Value Pharmacy on North Industrial Boulevard tells NBC 5 she got an alert on her security system about the incident.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The owner says the burglars wearing face masks and gloves tried to get in the door with a sledgehammer but ended up getting in through a window.

An NBC 5 photojournalist found the front doors smashed and a hole in the glass of the window near the front doors.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The owner says they are still taking inventory of what was taken.

"We notice they did get the promethazine, stealing the codeine, you know," said pharmacist Tara Meynard. "They're probably selling it, or, there's a big market for those."

The owner says they have been in business for over 40 years and this isn't the first break-in at the pharmacy.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 2 hours ago

AI technology coming to Arlington ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

University Park 3 hours ago

One dead, one injured after pickup runs red light Friday: University Park PD

In 2016, NBC 5 reported police were searching for two burglars who cut open a safe and stole nearly $1 million worth of drugs and other products.

Security video captures two people cutting open a safe and stealing nearly $1 million worth of drugs and other products from a Euless pharmacy New Year’s Eve.

At that time investigators said the pair spent as many as two hours in the store.

NBC 5 has asked Euless police for more information about the latest break-in.

This article tagged under:

Euless
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us