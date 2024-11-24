The owner of an Euless pharmacy says police are investigating a break-in overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The owner of Super Value Pharmacy on North Industrial Boulevard tells NBC 5 she got an alert on her security system about the incident.

The owner says the burglars wearing face masks and gloves tried to get in the door with a sledgehammer but ended up getting in through a window.

An NBC 5 photojournalist found the front doors smashed and a hole in the glass of the window near the front doors.

The owner says they are still taking inventory of what was taken.

"We notice they did get the promethazine, stealing the codeine, you know," said pharmacist Tara Meynard. "They're probably selling it, or, there's a big market for those."

The owner says they have been in business for over 40 years and this isn't the first break-in at the pharmacy.

In 2016, NBC 5 reported police were searching for two burglars who cut open a safe and stole nearly $1 million worth of drugs and other products.

Security video captures two people cutting open a safe and stealing nearly $1 million worth of drugs and other products from a Euless pharmacy New Year’s Eve.

At that time investigators said the pair spent as many as two hours in the store.

NBC 5 has asked Euless police for more information about the latest break-in.