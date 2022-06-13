Errol Spence Jr. Pleads Guilty to 2019 DWI Charge

World champion welterweight boxer, Olympian and Dallas-area product Errol Spence Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to an October 2019 DWI crash where he was thrown from his Ferrari as it rolled over near downtown Dallas.

Spence, 32, was speeding northbound on South Riverfront Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. when his car veered over a median and flipped several times, police said. Spence was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle and later taken to ICU. Dallas police said Spence was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

According to police, Spence sustained injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening. He has since made a full recovery and returned to boxing.

Barry Sorrels and Stephanie Ola, of Sorrels Ola, released a statement Monday on behalf of Spence:

“In October 2019, I was hanging out and having some drinks with some

friends and ended up wrecking my car and nearly killing myself. Fortunately,

no one else was involved in the accident and I am most grateful for that. It

was an incident that would profoundly change my life. As I recovered, I thought of how much I could have lost and how blessed I was to have a second chance at life, but I also know with this platform I can spread a very powerful message. Don’t drink and drive. Not one drink. It’s not worth it. Thank you to my family, friends and those in the community who helped and supported me throughout this ordeal. I am forever grateful”

Errol Spence Jr. is a current unified welterweight world champion boxer and is based out of DeSoto. Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts in his professional career. He last fought at AT&T Stadium in April where he defeated Yordenis Ugas by TKO.