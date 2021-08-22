Driver Hits Pedestrian, Vehicle, Horse in Deep Ellum: Dallas Police

A man driving erratically through Deep Ellum early Sunday critical injured a pedestrian, rammed a vehicle and struck a police horse, Dallas police say.

The man was driving at a high speed westbound in the 2600 block of Elm Street and rammed his truck into another vehicle, police said.

He continued on and hit a pedestrian, who was hospitalized in critical condition, and a Dallas police horse.

The two people in the vehicle that was rammed and the horse were uninjured, police said.

The man was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue after two wheels came off his pickup and the truck stopped, police said.

Police have not released the man's name or what charges he faces.