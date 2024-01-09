ERCOT watchful ahead of cold weather, energy expert says no cause for alarm

The coldest weather of the season so far is expected to move into North Texas in just a few days. The state's power grid operator, ERCOT, says it is closely watching the situation. Energy experts have some reassuring words.

While watchful, they don’t see a reason to worry right now and expect the power grid to hold up through the drop in temperatures.

Doug Lewin is the author of the Texas Energy and Power Newsletter. He said the post that ERCOT made this week is simply a standard operational message letting Texans know their workforce is ready to fix problems if they come up.

“If you think back to the halcyon days before February 2021 when most people didn’t know what ERCOT stood for, they would give these kinds of alerts in any kind of winter weather,” Lewin said.

He acknowledges the angst left behind by ERCOT in 2021 but said the probability of a repeat in the coming days is very low. One reason he said is cold weather alone won’t be much of a hindrance to field crews.

They’ll likely have full mobility across North Texas and access to equipment sites.

“Whether it be a wind turbine or a nuclear plant or a gas compressor station, or powerplant, whatever it might be, a team of workers can get there and remedy that situation,” he said.

While the grid is expected to hold up, some are wondering about warming stations. The city of Dallas said warming stations could become available at 36 degrees in wet weather, and a sustained 32 degrees in dry weather. On Friday, The City of Arlington published an article reminding people of its cold weather plans.

As for ERCOT, their vigilance is believed to be more reassurance, rather than alarm.

“I just think they’re trying to be more proactive with their communications. I think one of the things they heard loud and clear from the public and policymakers was the communication was not good,” Lewin said. “I’d rather them do too much than too little.”