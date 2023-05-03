ERCOT Warns of Brownouts This Summer in Forecast of Power Grid Demand

North Texas could experience brownouts this summer during extreme scenarios, according to the state's power grid operator.

On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, revealed a forecast on how well the grid can handle extremely hot days in the next several months. It’s part of a report called Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy for the ERCOT Region (SARA), which is put together ahead of the winter and summer seasons.

While the data in the report is just a prediction, there is concern that demand will outpace the power supply this summer.

“On the hottest days of summer there is no longer enough on demand, dispatchable power generation to meet demand in our system,” said Peter Lake, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Those concerns were addressed in a press conference by PUC – which is the grid’s regulatory committee – and ERCOT.

Texas relies on coal, natural gas and nuclear energy as its main sources of power. Renewable energy like wind and solar have supplemented that.

But the state's ongoing population boom is faster than the state's grid can keep up with. Lake said from 2008 to 2022, Texas' on demand dispatchable power supply grew only 1.5%. However, in that same timeframe, our population has grown 24%.

"The Texas grid faces a new reality,” said Lake. “Data shows for the first time that the peak demand for electricity this summer will exceed the amount we can generate from on demand dispatchable power, so we will be relying on renewables to keep the lights on."

He added that the landmark reforms passed last session have been utilized and put in place to ensure the grid operates more reliably than it has in the past.

ERCOT's CEO, Pablos Vegas, compared the grid to a car to better explain the situation.

“During winter storm Uri, the car didn’t start. It was not reliable and we had issues with reliability of the grid during that storm. In the two years that followed, significant investments and improvements have been made to ensure that the grid would be reliable and that the car would start," he explained. "So what we’re saying this summer is that the car is ready to go. It’s ready to run. It’s going to be reliable. However, we are asking it to go further without adding more reliable fuel. So now it’s a supply and demand issue."

Lake said the riskiest hours on the hottest days could be closer to the 9 p.m. timeframe when solar power goes away with the sunset.

"It's still hot at 9 p.m. The sun sets faster than the atmosphere cools, and our solar generation is all gone. So at that point in the day, we will be relying on wind generation,” he said.

But if there's not enough wind, outages are possible.

"This is not an operational issue, this is a supply and demand issue,” Lake said. “Operationally ERCOT is ready for this summer. The reliability reforms that were put in place have been tested and continue to work. We’ve made the grid we’ve got as strong as possible using every tool available.”

ERCOT’s plan this summer is to ask Texans to conserve power and use other emergency reserve tools in place.

"We will continue to use every tool available to leave the lights on and the ACs running this summer,” said Lake. “But we do not have control over wind and sun."

Right now, lawmakers in Austin are debating several proposals that could use taxpayer dollars to build more power plants to meet the demand.