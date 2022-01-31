ERCOT Projects High Electricity Demand During This Week's Cold Snap

A projection from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued Friday showed that electricity demand could near record levels during this week's cold snap beginning Wednesday.

ERCOT projects that early Friday morning, demand on Texas’ power grid near what the grid experienced during last year’s deadly winter freeze.

An ERCOT projection issued Friday afternoon showed demand hitting nearly 73 gigawatts on Feb. 4. Peak demand during last year’s winter storm was 77 gigawatts.

ERCOT has not issued any warnings or conservation calls. However, the grid operator did send out a notification to many stakeholders Friday morning indicating that they have begun contacting state agencies and other authorities and are implementing an “aggressive grid management plan,” according to an email obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

