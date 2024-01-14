ERCOT issues conservation request Monday ahead of expected tight grid conditions

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas are asking Texans to reduce their electricity use, if safe to do so, on Monday morning as wintry weather conditions move into the state.
ERCOT's Conservation Appeal is effective Monday, Jan. 15, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.
This conservation request is due to freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind.
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
ERCOT said it expects similar conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and will continue to closely monitor conditions and keep the public informed through their communication channels.
The agency also said Monday's request does not indicate ERCOT is currently experiencing emergency conditions.
If anyone is currently experiencing an outage, ERCOT said it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
ERCOT also said it requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.
Why the Request to Reduce Usage?
- Weather. Most of Texas is seeing extremely cold temperatures for an extended period of time.
- Demand. Texas is experiencing record-breaking demand due to the cold weather.
- Solar. Solar generation isn't available in the early morning hours, which is a peak demand time during winter, and slowly ramps up as the sun rises.
- Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower than seasonally expected in the early morning hours.
Peak Demand
- In 2023, January peak demand reached 65,632 MW, with the current all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW set on August 10, 2023. The all-time winter peak demand record of 74,525 MW was set on Dec. 23, 2022, in the 7-8 a.m. hour during Winter Storm Elliott.
Consumer Assistance
- Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477
Stay Updated
- Sign up for TXANS notifications on the TXANS webpage.
- Download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS | Android.
- Monitor real-time and extended conditions at ercot.com.
- Subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts, which are not sent through TXANS notifications.
- Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO), Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and LinkedIn (ERCOT).