ERCOT issues conservation request Monday ahead of expected tight grid conditions

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas are asking Texans to reduce their electricity use, if safe to do so, on Monday morning as wintry weather conditions move into the state.

ERCOT's Conservation Appeal is effective Monday, Jan. 15, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

This conservation request is due to freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind.

ERCOT will continue to keep Texans informed on grid conditions during this coming cold front through our various communication channels.

ERCOT said it expects similar conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and will continue to closely monitor conditions and keep the public informed through their communication channels.

The agency also said Monday's request does not indicate ERCOT is currently experiencing emergency conditions.

If anyone is currently experiencing an outage, ERCOT said it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability.

ERCOT also said it requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Weather. Most of Texas is seeing extremely cold temperatures for an extended period of time.

Most of Texas is seeing extremely cold temperatures for an extended period of time. Demand. Texas is experiencing record-breaking demand due to the cold weather.

Texas is experiencing record-breaking demand due to the cold weather. Solar. Solar generation isn't available in the early morning hours, which is a peak demand time during winter, and slowly ramps up as the sun rises.

Solar generation isn't available in the early morning hours, which is a peak demand time during winter, and slowly ramps up as the sun rises. Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower than seasonally expected in the early morning hours.

Peak Demand

In 2023, January peak demand reached 65,632 MW, with the current all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW set on August 10, 2023. The all-time winter peak demand record of 74,525 MW was set on Dec. 23, 2022, in the 7-8 a.m. hour during Winter Storm Elliott.

Consumer Assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477

Stay Updated

Sign up for TXANS notifications on the TXANS webpage.

Download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS | Android.