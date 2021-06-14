What to Know ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power all week due to power generation facilities being offline

Generally peak usage is the hottest part of the day, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

If enough power is not conserved, rolling outages may be necessary

ERCOT is urging Texans to conserve power through Friday as the amount of generation currently available is not sufficient to meet the expected demand.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We have issued a Conservation Alert asking consumers and businesses to reduce electric use immediately," the agency wrote on their website.

ERCOT, the agency that manages Texas' power grid, said Monday afternoon that "a significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions."

According to ERCOT, generator owners are reporting a loss of approximately 11,000 MW of generation due to forced repairs. Generation owners told ERCOT that the number of outages should decrease throughout the week.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

ERCOT reports at about 1 p.m. a current demand of 67,000 MW. That demand is forecasted to climb to nearly 75,000 MW Monday afternoon which would exceed the current reserve sand actual capacity.

NBC 5 News

ERCOT added that wind output for Monday is expected to be 3,500 to 6,000 MW between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. This is roughly 1,500 MW lower than what is typically available for peak conditions. Wind output is expected to increase as the week goes on.

Monday’s peak load forecast may exceed 73,000 MW. The peak demand record for June is 69,123 MW set on June 27, 2018, between 4 and 5 p.m.

The level of available power reserves at the moment is lower than ERCOT’s worst-case scenario forecast for this summer.

A report released last month by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation warned Texas was at an “elevated risk” of energy shortages and potential power outages this summer.

Should the demand begin to threaten the available capacity, ERCOT could order rolling outages.

Shortly before the call for conservation by ERCOT Monday, wholesale prices of electricity began to skyrocket. See the latest prices here.

Power Conservation Tips

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by six to eight percent.

Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.

If you don’t need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible.

From new records revealing the causes of the massive February power outages to new interviews revealing potential solutions, NBC 5 Investigates gets to the bottom of the state's power problems in the ongoing streaming series "Powerless," available here.

Other Reports From NBC 5 Investigates