Wildfires in Erath and Hood Counties Mostly Contained

The "Big L" fire in Erath and Hood County, at an estimated 10,177 acres, is 85% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Tuesday. The Eastland Complex fires, at an estimated 54,463 acres, is 70% contained.

One of many wildfires from last weekend, the "Big L" grew at a rapid pace since Sunday. Due in part to rain from yesterday and efforts by firefighters,

Previous evacuation orders have been lifted and officials are still in the area to contain the rest of the fire.

The containment has grown from 70% Monday evening.

