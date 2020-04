A well-known Fort Worth restaurant owner posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that equipment was stolen from his establishment on Sunday night.

The owner, Jon Bonnell, posted that a smoker and four ice chests were stolen.

Bonnell is the Owner Executive Chef at Waters Restaurant-Sundance Square and Owner Executive Chef at Bonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine.

According to the post the equipment would be $10,000 to replace.

Bonnell is asking for anyone with information to contact him.