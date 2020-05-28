Grand Prairie

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark to Reopen Friday Under Governor Abbott’s Amended Plan

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Following Governor Abbott's announcement Tuesday to amend Phase II of the Open Texas plan, waterparks can open Friday with 25% the normal capacity.  

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in accordance with Abbott's amended plan.

Officials with Epic Waters said they have been preparing to reopen using the recommended social distancing guidelines, increased sanitation procedures, and reduced contact with guests.

Epic Waters has created a video and updated its website with a Frequently Asked Questions page to educate guests and address the new procedures.

