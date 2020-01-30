Dallas

EPA Hosting Community Meeting on Future of Hazardous Site

People living around an old electroplating facility in South Dallas will learn more about the future of the site during a community meeting on Thursday night.
NBC 5 News

People living around an old electroplating facility in southern Dallas will learn more about the future of the site during a community meeting on Thursday night.

" data-ellipsis="false">

People living around an old electroplating facility in southern Dallas will learn more about the future of the site during a community meeting on Thursday night.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will create a community advisory committee to help residents be more involved with the decisionmaking process surrounding the site of the former Lane Plating Works. Inc.

The EPA says the advisory group will help give residents the latest information about the status of cleanup activities and discuss community concerns with the EPA.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Sleet 1 hour ago

Possible Sleet in Parts of North Texas Late Thursday

McKinney 2 hours ago

Effort Underway to Restore ‘Mexican Cemetery’ in McKinney

The EPA says hazardous materials were discovered and removed from the land, which is now deemed a superfund site.

The advisory group will be available to answer questions during an open house beginning at 5 p.m. at the Highland Hills Branch Library. The open house will be followed by the community meeting.

Highland Hills Branch Library
6200 Bonnie View Road
Dallas, Texas 75241

ONLINE: Announcements, topics and more information on the EPA's website

This article tagged under:

DallasEPAjoppa
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us