EPA Hosting Community Meeting on Future of Hazardous Site

People living around an old electroplating facility in southern Dallas will learn more about the future of the site during a community meeting on Thursday night.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will create a community advisory committee to help residents be more involved with the decisionmaking process surrounding the site of the former Lane Plating Works. Inc.

The EPA says the advisory group will help give residents the latest information about the status of cleanup activities and discuss community concerns with the EPA.

The EPA says hazardous materials were discovered and removed from the land, which is now deemed a superfund site.

The advisory group will be available to answer questions during an open house beginning at 5 p.m. at the Highland Hills Branch Library. The open house will be followed by the community meeting.

Highland Hills Branch Library

6200 Bonnie View Road

Dallas, Texas 75241

ONLINE: Announcements, topics and more information on the EPA's website