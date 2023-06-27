Enrollment open for free summer camp to enhance reading, math skills

The U.S. Department of Education recently released concerning statistics in the reading and math proficiency of 13-year-olds in America.

8,700 students took the test in both math and reading late last year and the results showed a drop of nine points in math and four points in reading compared to 2020, the last year the test was given. The department’s information shows that those are the largest point decreases between tests recorded since 1973.

That said, nonprofit BIG THOUGHT is helping to offer a free, summer program, being offered to Dallas ISD students to help bring those test scores up, while making the experience fun for kids while they are out of school. Hundreds of students will have the opportunity to be part of the free summer program.

“We are trying to close the opportunity gap by equipping all young people with the skills and tools they need to imagine and create their best lives and a better world,” Chief Program and Learning Systems Officer Erin Offord said.

BIG THOUGHT, the Dallas City of Learning, and Dallas ISD are partnering to provide the Summer Breeze program. The program has offerings for students who speak English or Spanish as their first language.

“Summer Breeze provides hands-on learning experiences that will help youth make the most of summer break. The program features health and fitness, dance, music, theater, and STEM activities. These activities will jumpstart learning, promote connections with peers, and boost social and emotional health,” Offord said.

The camp is from July 10 through July 28 at nine different campuses in the Dallas ISD from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food and transportation are provided for students at all locations. Enrollment is open until all spaces are filled. You can register online or text 'Breeze' to 214-997-2352. For any questions call 214-520-0023

The Summer Camp Sites: