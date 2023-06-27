Ennis residents asked to conserve water after electrical issue at water plant

Residents in the Ellis County city of Ennis are being asked to reduce water use as an electrical problem is keeping the city from pumping fresh water into its system.

The City of Ennis posted the water conservation notice on social media Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures hover in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region.

"The City of Ennis needs to reduce water use effective immediately," the city's statement read. "An electrical transformer has blown at the water plant and we are currently unable to pump fresh water to the towers causing a need for conservation until we are able to resolve the issue."

The city said more information would be released when the problem is resolved.

