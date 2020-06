Ennis Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual the police say stole nearly $900 of lottery tickets.

The individual pictured above entered the Gulf Gas Station located at 4942 IH-45 on June 12 and left with almost $900 worth of lottery tickets, according to the Ennis PD.

Anybody with information can call 972-875-4462 and ask for Detective Sgt. Jeff Bates.