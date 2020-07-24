Ennis

Ennis ISD Changes School Reopening Plan, Delays Start of School

The start of school will be moved back one week, meaning that the first day will be Aug. 20

Ennis ISD
NBC 5 News

Ennis ISD is changing its district reopening timeline amid the spread of COVID-19.

According to the school district, the start of school will be moved back one week, meaning that the first day will be Aug. 20.

Students will begin with virtual and remote learning for the first twelve days of school, through Sept. 4.

On Sept. 8 and Sept. 10t, students with last names beginning will the letters A through L will attend traditional, in-person classes.

Ennis ISD said that bringing back this approximate 50% of the student body will allow staff to better train students in daily safety protocols and procedures.

On Sept. 9 and Sept. 11, students with last names beginning with the letters M through Z will attend face-to-face classes.

According to Ennis ISD, on Sept.14, all students who choose to attend traditional classes will be in attendance on their assigned campus. Students who registered for virtual Instruction will continue to learn remotely.

Because "Meet the Teacher" night will not occur this year, the school district said that staff members in grades Pre-K through 6 will be asked to contact every parent to set up an individual meeting.

All students will be given a device that will allow them to complete virtual assignments from home, Ennis ISD said.

Individual meetings will allow students and parents to meet the teacher and learn how to use the school-supplied device.

