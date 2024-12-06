Police Chief Dustin Munn will act as city manager for the City of Ennis after Interim City Manager Aron Kulhavy resigned, according to the mayor's office.

Kulhavy's resignation came on Thursday, four days after a boil water notice was issued for the city's public water system. The notice was rescinded Thursday at 6 p.m.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kulhavy worked as the interim city manager for less than a month.

Under Ennis Home Rule Chapter, Section 4.01, the mayor is responsible for appointing an acting city manager when necessary.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Our top priority is ensuring the seamless delivery of city services to our residents," Ennis Mayor Kameron Raburn said. "With Chief Munn stepping into the role of acting city manager and his dedicated team continuing to lead the police department, I am confident we are well-positioned to move forward.”

Assistant Chief Michael Godfrey will serve as interim police chief in Munn's absence.

“Chief Godfrey is an exceptional leader who has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to our department," Munn said. "I have full faith and confidence the Police Department will continue to operate at the highest level under his leadership, ensuring the safety and security of our community."

Kulhavy has not released a statement regarding his resignation. The mayor's office said it will provide further updates as necessary.