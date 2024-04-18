Can't get enough of the state flower? Then it's worth the drive 30 miles south of Dallas on Interstate 45 to Ellis County.

Ennis the "Official Bluebonnet City" of Texas is home to some of the best and most abundant bluebonnets in the state, and this year is no different.

ENNIS BLUEBONNET TRAILS FESTIVAL

The bluebonnets in the Ennis area are at their peak just in time for the 72nd Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival sponsored by the Ennis Garden Club April 19-21.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Daily admission for the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival is $5 per person with children 12 and under free.

During the festival, there will be more to see than just beautiful bluebonnets. Downtown Ennis will have arts and crafts, a kids' fun area, bluebonnet souvenirs for sale, food and live music.

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival

Friday, April 19 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For daily bluebonnet updates and information about the festival contact the Ennis Welcome Center at (972) 878-4748 or follow Visit Ennis, Texas on Facebook, Instagram andX (formerly known as Twitter). Bluebonnet fans can also follow Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival on Facebook.

NO CHARGE FOR THE BLUEBONNET TRAILS AROUND ENNIS

There's no charge though to take in the state flower along the 40 miles of driving trails around Ennis all month long.

You can stop by the Ennis Welcome Center at 201 NW Main Street, to get a map of the trails and information about the festival.

"Whenever you come to the Welcome Center to get your trail map, you're gonna be greeted with a big 'Hi y'all!,'" said Ennis communications director Ashley Colunga. "You're going to get some one-on-one attention, the map, they'll tell you the best places to go."

If you're still not sure where to set up your totally Texas family portrait, you're encouraged to download the Ennis Y'all app to find the best route to the most picturesque spots on the day of your visit.

IS IT ILLEGAL TO PICK BLUEBONNETS?

While it's a myth that you'll be arrested for picking bluebonnets, it's best to leave them where they are it is wise to allow them to fully seed so that next year's flowers will be abundant. Picking them or mowing them before they go to seed could impact wildflower production next year.

There are, however, a few ways your visit with the bluebonnets could get you in trouble in the eyes of the law. Some beautiful fields of flowers are on private property, meaning you could be trespassing while taking photos of the flowers. If your flower spot is on the side of the road, take traffic laws into consideration -- which the Texas DPS details here -- in order to stay safe and ticket-free.