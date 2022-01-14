DallasNews.com

Energy Drink Company Monster Buys Deep Ellum Brewing

Deep Ellum Brewing launched in 2011 and has been one of North Texas’ most lucrative craft breweries

By Sarah Blaskovich

Deep Ellum Brewing Co. was founded in Dallas in 2011. It's been acquired by several beer collectives, but the Monster Beverage deal is the local company's biggest move yet.
Nathan Hunsinger | The Dallas Morning News

Monster Beverage Corp. has paid $330 million in an all-cash deal to acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, which includes Dallas company Deep Ellum Brewing.

The deal adds six craft beer companies to Monster’s portfolio: Deep Ellum, Oskar Blues (Colorado), Cigar City (Florida), Perrin (Michigan) and Squatters and Wasatch (both in Utah).

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

It’s Monster’s first foray into the alcoholic beverage space, Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s vice chairman and co-chief executive officer, says in a statement.

Read more about this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comdeep ellumMonster Beverage Corpdeep ellum brewing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us