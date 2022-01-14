Energy Drink Company Monster Buys Deep Ellum Brewing

Monster Beverage Corp. has paid $330 million in an all-cash deal to acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, which includes Dallas company Deep Ellum Brewing.

The deal adds six craft beer companies to Monster’s portfolio: Deep Ellum, Oskar Blues (Colorado), Cigar City (Florida), Perrin (Michigan) and Squatters and Wasatch (both in Utah).

It’s Monster’s first foray into the alcoholic beverage space, Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s vice chairman and co-chief executive officer, says in a statement.

