Endangered Missing Persons Alert Issued for Dallas Teen

Dallas Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Jakiara Rider.

Rider is diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She also has epilepsy and needs medication for seizures.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Law enforcement officials say Rider is considered endangered.

Rider is described as 5' 1 in height and 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants leaving Piedmont Global Academy in the Piedmont Addition Neighborhood.

An Endangered Missing Persons Alert was issued for the girl Monday evening.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.