End of an Era for KHVN Heaven97

For five decades, KHVN Heaven97 has provided community news, talk radio, and gospel music to generations of people in Dallas/Fort Worth. Friday will be the station's last broadcast.

"I never thought this day would come," Program and Operations Director DeOnte Greham said. "I've grown up with Heaven97. Heaven and I have a special relationship, but sometimes good things come to an end."

Greham said the owner, Mortensen Broadcasting, felt it was time to move on. The station was sold to iHeartMedia. On January 2, the format will change from community news/gospel music to the Black Information Network, a news format targeting a younger audience.

"You have to accept things that you can't change and know that God is with ya," Community Forum host and Heaven97 News Director Dr. Robert Ashley said. "Maybe He has bigger and better plans for us."

Ashley's last show was Wednesday. The final broadcast for Heaven97 will be Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

"Hopefully we'll go out with a sense of integrity," Ashley said. "We want to hear God say good and well done, my faithful servant."