MedStar Ambulance and Fort Worth firefighters say 18 people were evacuated from a Fort Worth bakery and treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday morning.

The call for help came from the Guanajuato Bakery at 3301 E. Belknap Street at about 10:30 a.m. when multiple people reported carbon monoxide poisoning.

As many as 18 employees were transported to hospitals as a precaution. The Fort Worth Fire Department said one woman was unconscious. Further details about the patients are not yet known.

The fire department told NBC 5 there was construction work being done in the building on Wednesday but they have not confirmed whether it is related to the emergency call.

Firefighters said they used an in-house ventilation system to clear the air and that they are checking the air quality in the bakery four times per hour.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

PREVENTING CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless and poisonous gas that is undetectable by human senses and can be fatal under periods of prolonged exposure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide is a byproduct of the incomplete burning of combustible fuels in cars, trucks, small engines, stoves, furnaces, gas ranges and grills. The gas can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it.

You can't smell carbon monoxide, so the only way you'll know if there's been a buildup of the poisonous gas around you is through a working carbon monoxide detector or if you start showing symptoms.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. Symptoms are often described as "flu-like" and breathing too much of the gas can knock you out or kill you. The CDC said people who are sleeping or drunk could die from carbon monoxide poisoning before they have symptoms.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, it is recommended that all homes install a carbon monoxide detector near bedrooms. The batteries should be checked every six months and the units should be replaced every five years. They are designed to signal an alert before carbon monoxide levels reach a dangerous threshold, giving people ample time to move into fresh air.

For more tips on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning, visit the CDC or the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.